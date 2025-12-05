For subscribers
The Miss Universe pageant is a hot mess, and that’s good for business
Controversies help pivot the spotlight back on an industry that has been losing mainstream attention.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Howard Chua-Eoan
Follow topic:
If your social media feeds are driven by similar algorithms to mine, you’ll know that the Miss Universe contest hasn’t completely ended, despite a winner being crowned on Nov 21 in Thailand. In fact, you might say we’ve had a month of pageantry – provided you focus on how people can make spectacles of themselves.
For those who’ve missed out, here’s as sober-minded a synopsis as I can come up with.