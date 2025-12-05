The Miss Universe pageant is a hot mess, and that’s good for business

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Controversies help pivot the spotlight back on an industry that has been losing mainstream attention.

Miss Mexico, Miss Fatima Bosch, may have been crowned Miss Universe 2025 but controversies continue to dog the pageant.

If your social media feeds are driven by similar algorithms to mine, you’ll know that the Miss Universe contest hasn’t completely ended, despite a winner being crowned on Nov 21 in Thailand. In fact, you might say we’ve had a month of pageantry – provided you focus on how people can make spectacles of themselves.

For those who’ve missed out, here’s as sober-minded a synopsis as I can come up with.