The message to Europe from Xi’s visit

A “missed opportunity”. That’s the verdict much of Europe’s media reached about the outcome of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the “old continent” last week.

This was Mr Xi’s first trip to Europe in five years, a period which seems almost an eternity. Back in 2019, when he last visited, everyone was buying Russian oil and gas, pandemics were of interest only to medical sleuths and historians and, given the antics of Donald Trump in Washington, China was hailed as “the adult in the room”, the only nation able to save the world from trade wars.