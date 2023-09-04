The many tests that loom for US democracy in 2024

As police mugshots go, it has been very profitable. The picture taken of a glowering Donald Trump at an Atlanta jail in late August has netted him millions in campaign funds. His ratings have also gone up.

The image – the first mugshot of a former United States president – was taken as he was booked on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia. It was Trump’s fourth arrest in five months in a criminal case. He was indicted previously in Florida for his handling of classified government documents after he left office; in Washington for allegedly trying to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election, and in New York, for allegedly paying hush money to a porn actress in the run-up to the 2016 election.