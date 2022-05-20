The mandarins who support the ministers

The resumption of plans to build Changi Airport's Terminal 5 has been front-page news this week.
Plans for the new terminal were put on hold during the pandemic, as national borders closed worldwide and air travel was decimated.
The resumption of plans to build Changi Airport's Terminal 5 has been front-page news this week.
Plans for the new terminal were put on hold during the pandemic, as national borders closed worldwide and air travel was decimated.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.