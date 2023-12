Depending on whom you ask, malls are either thriving or dying. I wrote a story a few weeks ago about the state of the cinema business in Singapore, and one finding was that if a cinema is in a quiet mall, there is a good chance it will suffer financially.

Case in point: The change of ownership in cinemas at Cineleisure (quiet mall) in Grange Road and at The Cathay in Handy Road (very quiet mall).