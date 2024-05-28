The long wait for rate cuts may be just beginning

Looking for those interest-rate cuts markets once breathlessly anticipated is beginning to feel like sorting through cardboard boxes after moving house. What you seek is in there somewhere. Just one more container ought to do it.

Reductions that had been pencilled for mid-year – in some market wagers, earlier than that – have been regularly pushed back. It is fair to wonder whether they will instead be a feature of 2025. New Zealand contemplated a further hike last week; the country was once expected to be among the first to offer relief and should, by some reckoning, have done so by now given its languishing economy. South Korea, one of the first to move against inflation, will have to wait. Resilient price gains in India have likely postponed a decision.