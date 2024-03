When I tell people that my new home is in Dairy Farm, I am often asked if there are cows. But lately, the question has been: “You mean that Dairy Farm in the news?”

Yes, my condominium – which I will be moving into soon – is now infamous for imposing a maintenance fee that is 250 per cent of the marketed price. The monthly bill for my three-bedroom unit is more than $700 a month – much higher than the estimated $280.