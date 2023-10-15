Many readers will consider this a contrarian essay, bucking the tide of articles and commentaries about the sorrows of growing old. To be sure, old age brings many challenges to the physical and mental health of old people. It is also true that some old folks in Singapore live in poverty or loneliness, or both. However, it is not all negative.

As a person who is in his 80s, I want to look on the bright side and talk about the joys of growing old. There are at least 10 reasons why old age can be described as one’s golden years, especially in a place like Singapore.