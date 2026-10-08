The jobs Singapore needs after the driverless revolution
Ride-hailing provides a safety net for dislocated workers and those who seek flexibility. This remains a need.
Terence Ho
For someone who has lost a job, needs additional income or wants to work around caregiving responsibilities, driving provides a lifeline.
In 2025, Singapore had over 71,000 regular platform workers, of whom nearly 57,000 were private-hire and taxi drivers. The importance of flexibility is borne out by a 2024 survey, in which 59% of platform workers who preferred this form of work cited flexibility in working hours and location as a reason.