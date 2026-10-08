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The jobs Singapore needs after the driverless revolution

Ride-hailing provides a safety net for dislocated workers and those who seek flexibility. This remains a need.

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Waymo has recently announced it will begin testing and deploying AVs as a ride-hailing service in Singapore. 

Waymo has recently announced it will begin testing and deploying AVs as a ride-hailing service in Singapore. 

ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Terence Ho

For someone who has lost a job, needs additional income or wants to work around caregiving responsibilities, driving provides a lifeline.

In 2025, Singapore had over 71,000 regular platform workers, of whom nearly 57,000 were private-hire and taxi drivers. The importance of flexibility is borne out by a 2024 survey, in which 59% of platform workers who preferred this form of work cited flexibility in working hours and location as a reason.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.