The jobs Singapore needs after the driverless revolution

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Ride-hailing provides a safety net for dislocated workers and those who seek flexibility. This remains a need.

Waymo has recently announced it will begin testing and deploying AVs as a ride-hailing service in Singapore.

For someone who has lost a job, needs additional income or wants to work around caregiving responsibilities, driving provides a lifeline.

In 2025 , Singapore had over 71,000 regular platform workers, of whom nearly 57,000 were private-hire and taxi drivers. The importance of flexibility is borne out by a 2024 survey, in which 59% of platform workers who preferred this form of work cited flexibility in working hours and location as a reason.