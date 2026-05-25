The Iran war is coming for your Diet Coke

Diet Coke is running out in India, where it is available only in metal cans.

Geopolitics is currently making it harder for India’s 1.4 billion people to cool off in the punishing summer heat. Things are about to get a whole lot worse.

The problem right now is with Diet Coke. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted exports of aluminium from smelters in the Persian Gulf, which account for about a fifth of supplies outside of China. That has hit beverage manufacturers in India, where the soda is available only in metal cans, sparking a burst of end-times hedonism.