The Indian republic at 75

India’s 75th Republic Day, which was celebrated four days after the formal consecration of a spectacular Hindu temple on Jan 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a moment to ponder upon the state of the nation and its future.

Post-independence India was born amid the bloodshed of 1947, when Pakistan was hived off as a homeland for Muslims. Republic Day commemorates the formal adoption of a Constitution that set the seal on India’s transition from a colonial dominion to a socialist, secular and democratic republic.