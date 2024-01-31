The Indian republic at 75

India has much to be proud of but needs to keep an eye on tensions bubbling below the surface.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
While their achievements are plenty, Indians nevertheless need to remind themselves that their republic is a work in progress.  PHOTO: AFP
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
56 min ago
India’s 75th Republic Day, which was celebrated four days after the formal consecration of a spectacular Hindu temple on Jan 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a moment to ponder upon the state of the nation and its future.

Post-independence India was born amid the bloodshed of 1947, when Pakistan was hived off as a homeland for Muslims. Republic Day commemorates the formal adoption of a Constitution that set the seal on India’s transition from a colonial dominion to a socialist, secular and democratic republic.

