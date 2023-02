I was walking to the mall with my cousin during the Chinese New Year weekend when we saw an elderly man in distress, trembling and leaning against a silver rubbish bin before his knees gave way. As he fell to the ground, his slipper flew across the tiled floor.

Shocked, I stood rooted to the spot, as my cousin and two bystanders rushed to the man’s assistance, lifting him off the ground and sitting him down on a bench.