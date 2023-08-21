The hell of other people in the office

If you sit next to a window at work, congratulations. Natural light and outdoor views are among the most treasured perks in any office.

Cafeterias, childcare centres and gyms are also prized. But there is one feature of the modern office that has always been hard to improve: other people. Proximity to loud, smelly or otherwise irksome colleagues is a curse that has long been with us. I assumed it would be sharply eased thanks to the rise of working from home. But there are signs that the pandemic is spawning another set of annoyances that could be almost as grievous.