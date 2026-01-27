The Harry Potter generation needs to grow up

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Millennials’ wizarding world view is seen as naive by younger Zoomers born in a less optimistic era.

In the wizarding world, good people like Harry Potter represent liberal values in a contest against darker forces embodied by Lord Voldemort, says the writer.

We were the children who queued outside bookstores and cinemas at midnight. We got Harry Potter tattoos, threw Harry Potter-themed weddings and named our children after characters from the novels – baby names like Hermione, Luna and Draco.

We interpreted our politics through the lens of the wizarding world, comparing those we disagreed with to the books’ main villain, Lord Voldemort, and carrying signs with slogans like “Dumbledore’s Army” and “Hermione wouldn’t stand for this!” at Women’s marches.