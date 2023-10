The voice on the recording was calm and precise as it delivered a message of horror.

“In the light of the continuing crimes against our people, in the light of the orgy of occupation and its denial of international laws and resolutions, and in the light of American and Western support, we’ve decided to put an end to all this,” said the speaker, filmed shrouded in shadows, “so that the enemy understands that he can no longer revel without being held to account.”