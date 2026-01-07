For subscribers
The great unravelling has begun
As the most powerful states disregard limits on the lawful use of force, we may be slipping into a world of frequent war.
Oona Hathaway
US President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a secretive predawn military operation in Venezuela to grab President Nicolas Maduro
grab President Nicolas Madurois a blatant assault on the international legal order. The action threatens to end an era of historic peace and return us to a world in which might makes right. The cost will be paid in human lives.
Last year marked the 80th anniversary of the 1945 U nited N ations Charter
Charter, a document signed by 51 nations at the close of World War II. The signatories pledged to act “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”. The great powers have not gone to war with one another since, and no UN member state has disappeared as a result of conquest.