The great unravelling has begun

As the most powerful states disregard limits on the lawful use of force, we may be slipping into a world of frequent war.

Smoke billowing over Caracas after a series of explosions during a US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Madruo on Jan 3.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a secretive predawn military operation in Venezuela to grab President Nicolas Maduro is a blatant assault on the international legal order. The action threatens to end an era of historic peace and return us to a world in which might makes right. The cost will be paid in human lives.