The great Chinese gold rush and why investors are scooping up gold

The price of gold futures hit a record high of US$2,438.50 on May 25. The frenzy for the yellow metal has been a roller-coaster ride, with the price since falling back from those heights.

As with the 1980s gold rally, there are similar factors such as high inflation in the US leading to interest rate rises. Back then, this slowed the economy there and caused a recession. However, this time around, despite high inflation and interest rates, the “R” word has not materialised. The US economy has proven remarkably resilient, remaining an important source of global economic strength.