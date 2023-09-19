The Google trial is going to rewrite our future

The Google antitrust trial, which began last week, is ostensibly focused on the past – on a series of deals that Google made with other companies over the past two decades. The prosecution in the case, US et al. v. Google, contends that Google illegally spent billions of dollars paying off Samsung and Apple to prevent anyone else from gaining a foothold in the market for online search.

But the true focus of the trial, like that of the Federal Trade Commission’s coming trial of Facebook’s parent company Meta on monopolisation charges, is on the future. For the verdict will effectively establish the rules governing tech competition for the next decade, including the battle over commercialised artificial intelligence, as well as newer technologies we cannot yet envision.