The Google trial is going to rewrite our future

These prosecutions typically spark innovation in unexpected ways.

Tim Wu

The point of the Google prosecution is not to hurt Google, but to force it to make way for the next generation of technologists and their dreams. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
57 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Google antitrust trial, which began last week, is ostensibly focused on the past – on a series of deals that Google made with other companies over the past two decades. The prosecution in the case, US et al. v. Google, contends that Google illegally spent billions of dollars paying off Samsung and Apple to prevent anyone else from gaining a foothold in the market for online search.

But the true focus of the trial, like that of the Federal Trade Commission’s coming trial of Facebook’s parent company Meta on monopolisation charges, is on the future. For the verdict will effectively establish the rules governing tech competition for the next decade, including the battle over commercialised artificial intelligence, as well as newer technologies we cannot yet envision.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top