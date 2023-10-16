The Global South: A new North Star

The resurgence of the Global South is going to lead to profound changes in the chemistry of our world order.

Kishore Mahbubani
The EU, which makes up around 5 per cent of the world’s population, is over-represented in most global organisations, commanding 40 per cent of the five permanent seats in the UN Security Council. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
30 min ago
We live in surprising times.

Many short-term shocks continue to surprise us: the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war and the latest Hamas attack. Yet, what makes our world truly hard to understand and grasp in totality is that we are also experiencing simultaneously many long-term structural shifts: the rise of China and India, the broader return of Asia, the relative decline of the West and, equally importantly, the resurgence of the Global South. It is these long-term structural shifts, not the short-term shocks, which will shape our future.

