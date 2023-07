Close watchers of The Watcher, the popular Netflix series about a couple who move to the New Jersey suburbs, only to be stalked in their dream home, may have caught the reference.

It comes when one of the main characters, played by American actor Bobby Cannavale, stumbles upon a creepy man in his kitchen who describes himself as a building inspector. After Cannavale’s character remarks that people are fleeing New York City, the man replies: “It’s the fourth turning.”