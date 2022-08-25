The food crisis is bigger than Ukraine

While Russia's war has undoubtedly caused real problems in global food markets, they are more complex and go beyond the current flare-up of war.

Nancy Qian
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Russia's blockade of Ukrainian food shipments and the potential loss of Ukrainian harvests due to disruptions from the war have dominated headlines in recent months. Between February and June, global wheat prices surged by more than 60 per cent, fuelling humanitarian concerns and warnings from international development agencies about increased food insecurity in poor African and Asian countries.

But many of these headlines have been misleading. In poor countries, around 80 per cent of all calories come from cereals. The most important is rice, which accounts for 27 per cent of per capita caloric intake in the developing world, and is the main staple in Asia. In countries such as Myanmar and Cambodia, rice makes up 80 per cent of calories.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 25, 2022, with the headline The food crisis is bigger than Ukraine. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top