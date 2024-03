The other day I had a conversation with a woman who said she was dropping out of an evening class she used to enjoy for one depressing reason. Another woman who had joined would not shut up. On and on she would drone, usually about herself, regardless of the topic, the time or the occasional polite effort to staunch her remorseless blabbering. It made the whole class a tiresome mess.

“Why doesn’t the instructor tell her to be quiet?” I asked.