The expansion of America’s sanctions toolkit

Wanted: sanctions economists for the United States Treasury. The US government is looking for experts trained to study the effects and unintended consequences of sanctions, the financial tools that have come to play such a central role in America’s foreign and security policies.

The US Treasury recently appointed a chief sanctions economist, Ms Rachel Lyngaas, who previously served with the International Monetary Fund. Her newly created Sanctions Economic Analysis Unit is now looking for more professionals as it expands its headcount.