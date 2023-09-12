The expansion of America’s sanctions toolkit

Washington is not about to give up on the use of sanctions despite criticisms about their impact.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
American decision-makers remain only too aware of the pitfalls and shortcomings inherent in their current policies. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Wanted: sanctions economists for the United States Treasury. The US government is looking for experts trained to study the effects and unintended consequences of sanctions, the financial tools that have come to play such a central role in America’s foreign and security policies.

The US Treasury recently appointed a chief sanctions economist, Ms Rachel Lyngaas, who previously served with the International Monetary Fund. Her newly created Sanctions Economic Analysis Unit is now looking for more professionals as it expands its headcount.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top