Straitstimes.com header logo

The exodus from Israel

Immigration is at the heart of the country’s self-image. But people have been leaving.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israeli security forces standing guard as Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather during a protest against conscription pressure outside a military prison near Kfar Yona, Israel, in June.

PHOTO: REUTERS

James Shotter

Jonathan didn’t want to leave Israel. When his wife first broached the idea, it was he who pushed back. But as the country’s war in Gaza dragged on, and the stresses of the conflict compounded the economic pressures and social tensions never far below Israel’s surface, he realised they had to go.

Then one evening, as he returned to his apartment in Tel Aviv, he ran into the child of one of his neighbours. They spoke, and the boy, aged five or six, said he would see Jonathan that night in the building’s shelter, where residents would go to take refuge from missiles launched by Israel’s foes.

See more on

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.