The exciting boring decade

“In Italy for 30 years under the Borgias, they had warfare, terror, murder and bloodshed. But they produced Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and the Renaissance. In Switzerland, they had brotherly love. They had 500 years of democracy and peace. And what did that produce? The cuckoo clock.” – The Third Man.

Harsh on Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Le Corbusier, I’ve always thought. But let us go with the premise for a moment. Shouldn’t the world be enjoying an artistic bonanza right now? If there is a link between social strife and creative breakthroughs, there has been enough of the first – Brexit, Donald Trump, Covid-19, Ukraine, Iran – to trigger the second.