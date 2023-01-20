The era of happy tech workers is over

Silicon Valley as we know it – with its radically transparent company cultures, empowered employees, flat hierarchies and rarefied perks such as nap pods and free food – is quickly disappearing. And it is unlikely to return.

For nearly two decades, tech companies heralded an approach that centred on making workers happy with benefits that were intended to seamlessly integrate work and life. They made well-being programmes and unlimited vacation, initiatives that prioritised the whole person, standard employee benefits. This, along with high salaries and equity packages, was a way to not just win but also dominate the war for talent. The rapid growth and success of Silicon Valley companies, driven in part by their unique people practices, reimagined workplace culture for a generation.