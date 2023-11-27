The Envy Office: Can Instagrammable design lure young workers back?

Inside the “blueberry muffin” conference room, the walls are, naturally, painted blue. Not just any blue: It’s the calming colour you might find in a baby’s bedroom, what the paint can refers to as “sea to shining sea”. Anchoring the room is a table, red and oblong, adorned with fake succulents in purple pots.

Nearby is the “fruity” conference room, with “razzle-dazzle” red walls and vintage chairs upholstered in yellow pineapple-printed cloth. Down the hallway is “maple waffle”, the room where the company holds its more serious meetings with investors. There, the walls are a subdued shade of brown.