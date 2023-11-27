The Envy Office: Can Instagrammable design lure young workers back?

If your feed makes the corporate life look stylish, it is just another evolution in the long history of the American workplace

Emma Goldberg and Anna Kodé

Workers in the dining room at the office of cereal brand Magic Spoon in the SoHo neighbourhood of New York. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Inside the “blueberry muffin” conference room, the walls are, naturally, painted blue. Not just any blue: It’s the calming colour you might find in a baby’s bedroom, what the paint can refers to as “sea to shining sea”. Anchoring the room is a table, red and oblong, adorned with fake succulents in purple pots.

Nearby is the “fruity” conference room, with “razzle-dazzle” red walls and vintage chairs upholstered in yellow pineapple-printed cloth. Down the hallway is “maple waffle”, the room where the company holds its more serious meetings with investors. There, the walls are a subdued shade of brown.

