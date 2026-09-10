Straitstimes.com header logo

The end of the ‘win-win’ era

In these zero-sum times, the sunny optimism of the post-Cold War phrase seems a quaint and distant memory.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law (left), shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on Sept 5.

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law (left), shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Sept 5.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Leo Lewis

Published shortly before the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, Deterrence, Arms Control, and Disarmament: Toward a Synthesis in National Security Policy was not an uplifting work. “I am afraid, and I am pessimistic,” concluded its author, J David Singer, parsing the “insane and degrading” nuclear calculus on which human survival teetered.

Despite Singer’s well-founded bleakness, the book lives on as an unintentional beacon: the most plausible origin story of a term that has come to define optimism, aspiration and the addictive sugar rush of positive spin. Because, in a footnote on page 109, stands what is reckoned to be the earliest reference in print to the term “win-win”.

See more on

Geopolitics

Foreign policy

US foreign policy

China

Donald Trump

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.