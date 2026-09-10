The end of the ‘win-win’ era
In these zero-sum times, the sunny optimism of the post-Cold War phrase seems a quaint and distant memory.
Leo Lewis
Published shortly before the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, Deterrence, Arms Control, and Disarmament: Toward a Synthesis in National Security Policy was not an uplifting work. “I am afraid, and I am pessimistic,” concluded its author, J David Singer, parsing the “insane and degrading” nuclear calculus on which human survival teetered.
Despite Singer’s well-founded bleakness, the book lives on as an unintentional beacon: the most plausible origin story of a term that has come to define optimism, aspiration and the addictive sugar rush of positive spin. Because, in a footnote on page 109, stands what is reckoned to be the earliest reference in print to the term “win-win”.