(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Svetlana Shapovaliants vividly remembers visiting the first Ikea store in Russia, shortly after it opened in 2000.

At the time, she and her husband were in their 20s and living in a "terrible" apartment in Ryazanskiy Prospekt in Moscow. She spent 4,000 roubles - "something like a third of my salary" - on a bunch of items including "some awful blue plates" that she still has.