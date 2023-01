Looking around the world today, I cannot but conclude that we have seen this movie before.

The cast of characters and locations may have changed. But whether we look at the war in Ukraine, or US-China strategic rivalry, or aggressive Chinese behaviour in the East and South China seas and the Himalayas, or the consequent stresses on globalisation and the risks of a world recession, these are not new plots. They are new variants of old plots within established patterns of state behaviour.