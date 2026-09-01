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The e-mail was professionally written, but it didn’t answer my question

Students are taught that good communication means understanding audience, context and purpose. Workplaces teach a very different lesson.

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Educators are increasingly concerned that students may become dependent on AI-generated writing that sounds polished but generic.

Educators are increasingly concerned that students may become dependent on AI-generated writing that sounds polished but generic.

PHOTO: PEXELS

Kennedy Albar

At the Asia Tech x Summit in May, industry panellists discussing the future of work urged fresh graduates to develop leadership and communication skills to distinguish themselves as artificial intelligence takes over more entry-level tasks.

A 2025 CFA Institute survey similarly found that 66 per cent of Singapore graduates regarded soft skills as giving them the greatest edge in the job market, ahead of AI and quantitative skills.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.