The economic year ahead will not be binary

Markets are looking for simplistic yes or no answers to complicated questions

Rana Foroohar

The year ahead will be difficult to predict, especially in the US, as the shift in interest rates and the ramifications for both consumer and companies won’t be felt all at once. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
3 min ago
Published
27 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

We tend to think about the economy in binary terms. Recession: yes or no? Will markets be up or down? Will interest rates rise or fall? The answer to the latter question, at least in the US, appears to be “fall,” as the Federal Reserve held rates steady during its meeting last week while hinting that we could see as many as three rate cuts in 2024. That has, of course, buoyed stock markets, which have gone long on the soft landing story. But economic reality in 2024 is likely to be far less binary, and much more nuanced, than many market participants and policymakers believe.

There are three reasons for this. The first and most obvious is that the pandemic and the policy response to it has made it very difficult to predict where the US and global economy will be based on old models. Employment, wages and other key metrics are refusing to follow historic trends in many places. Second, decoupling, and the rise of industrial policy have introduced a new dynamic into fiscal policy and trade relations – one that will continue to play out no matter who wins the US presidential election in 2024.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top