The economic miracle of China’s midday naps

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The wuxiu habit is regarded as traditional, but its popularity has grown with rising incomes and longer working hours.

Chinese companies have dedicated hours during which the office lights are dimmed, fold-out beds are rolled out and lunches are slept off.

Walking out of the noon heat into one of southern China’s many industrial parks this summer, I thought I’d discovered a factory shutdown.

Just weeks after US President Donald Trump had announced measures to close the tax loopholes that fuelled the rapid growth of fast fashion brands Temu and Shein, a factory in Panyu, where many suppliers are based, seemed empty: lights off, nobody working.