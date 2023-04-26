The dirty truth about your phone

We carry them everywhere, take them to bed, to the bathroom, and for many people they are the first thing they see in the morning. More than 90 per cent of the world owns or uses a mobile phone, and many of us could not manage without one.

But while health concerns about phones use usually focus on the distraction they can cause while driving, the possible effects of radio frequency exposure, or just how addictive they can be, the microbial infection risk of your phone is much less appreciated – but it’s very real.