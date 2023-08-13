The different keys of patriotic music

Li Xueying
Foreign Editor
Singapore may be one of few places to formalise the production, year after year, of songs that celebrate the country and its people. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – My daughters, at four and eight, are at the age where everything in life can be the subject of a ranking exercise.

The perennial favourite, of course, is that question: “Who do you love more, me or (insert sister’s name)?”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top