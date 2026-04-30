The Devil Wears Prada: Hitting the ‘pocket Asian’ panic button too soon

Before the sequel even hit screens, outrage was already trending. But the full picture tells a different story.

For those who were quick to cry racism over The Devil Wears Prada sequel based on a 38-second trailer featuring a “pocket Asian” character, Jin Chao, it’s a case of a mountain painstakingly sculpted out of a molehill.

Having just seen the film, I can report: The outrage is premature and wholly unnecessary.

Chao (played by Helen J. Shen), the bookish assistant to Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs, was initially dismissed across Chinese, Korean and Japanese social media as yet another tired trope: the overachieving, slightly neurotic, academically obsessed East Asian.

On screen, however, she’s anything but a cardboard cut-out. As it turns out, she’s whip-smart, dryly funny, and quietly formidable, with a sartorial style that’s fresh, off-beat and far more interesting than the other designer-drenched characters. With her 3.86 GPA and Yale credentials, she’s the kind of assistant who doesn’t just execute but out-thinks the room. You know she’s going to go far. I want to be her.

Despite her limited screen time, she’s also far more engaging and likeable than the film’s other assistant and racial representative, the statuesque but frosty Amari Mari (played by British-Indian actor Simone Ashley), who glides through scenes with all the warmth of a lifeless mannequin.

The sequel itself arrives two decades after the original, which followed a wide-eyed recent journalism graduate navigating the unforgiving world of fashion under the “devil” editor-in-chief – the uncompromising Miranda Priestley (played by Meryl Streep) of fashion bible Runway. This time, Sachs returns to the magazine after years working in newspapers, tasked with helping salvage the publication in an era that has not been kind to print media.

It should have been a straightforward nostalgia play. Instead, controversy arrived early and uninvited.

The trigger? Chao presented as a caricature in that trailer, and her name, which netizens say sounds suspiciously like the racial slur, “ching chong”.

Boycott calls swelled on Chinese social media, threatening to wipe out the goodwill Streep and Hathaway had just been in Shanghai to build. “This is the result of ignorance and arrogance. And how dare they come to Asia to promote the film,” questioned a Chinese influencer who calls herself Yi Lingna and says she studied fashion at Parsons and works in New York.



“I really like Anne Hathaway, but sorry, I’m Chinese. I don’t want to be insulted and then still contribute to the box office,” fumed another Chinese netizen in Shanghai.

It raises a simple question: Are Asian audiences becoming too quick to take offence, or just quicker to speak up?

To be fair, the sensitivity isn’t entirely misplaced. Hollywood’s track record with Asian representation has, historically, been patchy at best and cringe-inducing at worst. Only in recent years have we seen meaningful progress, from films like Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, series like Beef, and Michelle Yeoh’s historic Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once in 2023.

Yet in trying to course-correct, the pendulum has occasionally swung a little too far.

Colour-conscious casting in period dramas like Bridgerton and Wuthering Heights has sparked its own debates. Critics argue that such choices can blur historical realities, while supporters see them as a necessary reimagining. Either way, it’s a reminder that representation, like tailoring, is tricky – and easy to get slightly off.

Even contemporary shows stumble over this. And Just Like That, the sequel to HBO’s Sex And The City, set out to widen its world beyond the original quartet of white, upper-middle-class women in Manhattan, bringing in a more diverse cast – Indian, Black, non-binary. Yet, fans thought the show was trying a little too hard to prove it had caught up. It struggled through three seasons before being cancelled.

Which brings us back to the current uproar. The reaction from East Asian audiences, while understandable, also reveals a curious contradiction. Outrage over perceived stereotyping often coexists with a blind spot towards one’s own.

For instance, China’s own media history is not exactly spotless. There were the infamous blackface performances at Spring Festival Galas, and tone-deaf advertisements like a detergent commercial in which a Black man enters a washing machine and emerges as a fair-skinned Chinese man that would not pass basic scrutiny elsewhere.

Outwardly, there is growing cultural confidence in China, fuelled by its economic rise and global influence. Yet, beneath that confidence, there remains a lingering insecurity where Western validation or presence still carries disproportionate weight.

I experienced this when I was living in China between 2018 and 2025. Travelling with other China-based foreign friends – White, Latino, South Asian – who know the country as much as I do and also speak the language, I would still be routinely mistaken for their translator, assistant, or guide. Never a peer. It’s an unspoken hierarchy, one that quietly places “laowai” (foreigner) on a different rung, even though I am, technically, also a laowai.

That same contradiction seems to surface in moments like this. When representation comes from the West, it is scrutinised intensely, but introspection at home remains, at best, uneven.

China’s long period of relative isolation, followed by a rapid and disorienting opening to the world, has created a complex relationship with outsiders. There is pride, curiosity, defensiveness, and unease; all coexisting.

But part of this tension is also the nature of modern media where social platforms reward outrage. And part of it, frankly, is human nature. Nobody likes to feel misrepresented, but it is easier to point outwards than inward.

And while we’re handing out grievance cards, the Russians probably deserve first dibs.

Hollywood has spent decades casting them as scowling, vodka-swilling villains perpetually on the brink of launching nuclear war.

By comparison, a high-achieving, slightly over-enthusiastic but razor-sharp young Asian woman feels less like an insult and more like a familiar type – one that’s recognisable for a reason.