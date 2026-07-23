The deeper considerations in Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation

The resignation of Faishal Ibrahim from politics has ignited widespread public debate. Much of the attention, understandably, has centred on the nature of the alleged misconduct of the former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs – with some dismissing it as trivial or non-criminal, and others questioning why a quiet Cabinet reshuffle could not have resolved the matter.

I write not to diminish the sadness many of us feel. I have known Faishal as a committed and honourable public servant. But this moment is not merely about one individual’s career. It is about something larger, and far too few are discussing it: the sanctity of a unique constitutional arrangement that has safeguarded the Malay Muslim community in Singapore for six decades.