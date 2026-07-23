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The deeper considerations in Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation

It is about the integrity of an office that carries constitutional and symbolic authority.

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Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim resigned from political office on July 20.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim resigned from political office on July 20.

PHOTO: MDDI

Zulkifli Baharudin

The resignation of Faishal Ibrahim from politics has ignited widespread public debate. Much of the attention, understandably, has centred on the nature of the alleged misconduct of the former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs – with some dismissing it as trivial or non-criminal, and others questioning why a quiet Cabinet reshuffle could not have resolved the matter.

I write not to diminish the sadness many of us feel. I have known Faishal as a committed and honourable public servant. But this moment is not merely about one individual’s career. It is about something larger, and far too few are discussing it: the sanctity of a unique constitutional arrangement that has safeguarded the Malay Muslim community in Singapore for six decades.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.