The dangerous triumph of neo-mercantilism

Liberal trade policies are giving way to frictions that could lead to outright conflict.

Containers at Longtan port in Nanjing in January offer a snapshot of the volume of Chinese exports that resulted in over US$1 trillion in trade surplus in 2025. .

PHOTO : AFP

Martin Wolf

In the first 11 months of 2025, China ran a Customs trade surplus of more than US$1 trillion (S$1.28 trillion). According to Dr Brad Setser of the Council on Foreign Relations, in 2025 as a whole, its “overall goods surplus... should – if accurately measured – approach an astonishing US$1.2 trillion (6 per cent of China’s gross domestic product, well over a percentage point of the GDP of all of China’s trading partners)”.

Over much the same period, US President Donald Trump,

obsessed with US trade deficits

– both overall and, even more, in manufactured goods – raised average tariff rates to an estimated 14.4 per cent, the highest level since shortly after the Second World War.

