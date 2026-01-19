For subscribers
The dangerous triumph of neo-mercantilism
Liberal trade policies are giving way to frictions that could lead to outright conflict.
Martin Wolf
In the first 11 months of 2025, China ran a Customs trade surplus of more than US$1 trillion (S$1.28 trillion). According to Dr Brad Setser of the Council on Foreign Relations, in 2025 as a whole, its “overall goods surplus... should – if accurately measured – approach an astonishing US$1.2 trillion (6 per cent of China’s gross domestic product, well over a percentage point of the GDP of all of China’s trading partners)”.
Over much the same period, US President Donald Trump, obsessed with US trade deficits
obsessed with US trade deficits– both overall and, even more, in manufactured goods – raised average tariff rates to an estimated 14.4 per cent, the highest level since shortly after the Second World War.