The danger of killer fungi

For months, I’ve been talking to scientists about drug-resistant fungi, waiting for a news hook that might help me convince readers to care about the threat. Little did I know that I was waiting for a fictional apocalypse.

In the new HBO show The Last Of Us, a real-life fungus called cordyceps, known to hijack the brains and bodies of insects, has adapted to thrive on human hosts. It swiftly and gruesomely transforms the people it infects, turning them first into zombies that chase down human prey. Eventually, the zombies morph into giant mushrooms. Yikes.