The crowning of King Charles III will be as close as the new king comes to receiving public acclamation in the absence of a ballot.

Saturday’s coronation, and the scale of public participation outside Westminster Abbey, will be the first popular marker of King Charles’ reign. With people camping out days ahead to secure positions where the parades will pass and 65,000 events planned across Britain on Sunday, the weekend’s celebrations look set to deliver a requisite show of support.