The crisis in Japan’s love affair with plastic

Knock-on effects of the Strait of Hormuz’s closure are becoming a source of economic consternation.

A commodity crisis will challenge Japan’s boundless predilection for packaging, and test the societal stickiness of plastic, the concept of wastefulness and what has long been one of the country’s signature addictions.

Early on in a lot of disaster films, we are set up for thrills when ordinary folk encounter various unsettling – but not yet truly terrifying – phenomena. Japan is still very much in the “missing geologists” and “inexplicably huge paw prints” phase of its 2026 commodity crisis.

The next phase, should it arrive, will challenge Japan’s boundless predilection for packaging, and test the societal stickiness of plastic, the concept of wastefulness and what has long been one of the country’s signature addictions.

The knock-on effects from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are becoming a source of consternation for a Japanese economy that is not only dependent on Middle Eastern oil and refinery by-products but has also built a gargantuan industrial and consumer base on the assumption of steady supply.

Oddities now abound. Snack-makers and convenience stores built on retina-scorching hues are turning their packaging monochrome in response to either shortages or the rocketing price of coloured ink. Take-out bento lunch boxes are being secured with flimsy rubber bands rather than increasingly unaffordable cling film. This week, the head of the Japan Banana Importers’ Association told the Financial Times that supply issues with the ethylene critical for banana ripening could soon deny Japan its favourite fruit.

But this is still decidedly Act 1 stuff: Closures of pudding production lines, supermarket shelves stripped of bin bags and dry cleaners starved of plastic coat hangers feel like portents of even bigger disruption to come.

It is all the more cinematic for the government’s insistence that the situation can be comfortably managed.

The administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, say analysts, may yet get away with the gamble that the Iran situation gets resolved before supply problems escalate much further. But the risks are rising. And while nobody could possibly wish for deeper disruption, if it happens, Japan will have been given a rare opportunity for a rethink on the tyrannical yet cherished role it has granted to plastic.

In the 1970s, Japan’s “miracle” economic trajectory was abruptly halted by Middle Eastern oil shocks. There was real crisis, real panic and, for a time, real commitment to protecting Japan from future mayhem. But through the 1980s and beyond, the country’s great wealth and more reliable crude supplies caused that parsimony to evaporate – especially when it came to plastic.

Prosperity combined with competition, profound market fragmentation and Japan’s expertise in the embedding of both new traditions (like bringing a box of local treats back from short business trips out of the office) and hang-ups (like obsessive hygiene). Plastic was the enabler.

New consumer products continue to be launched, even now, into unforgivingly congested arenas like convenience stores. The plea for attention is screamed with colour, gimmickry and world-beating mastery of packaging.

One Japan-based academic, Dr James Rogers, has made a study of the country’s exceptional deployment of deceptive packaging – the use of false bottoms and other techniques to trick the buyer into seeing volume.

At the same time, Japan became a world leader at pouring maximal creativity into absolute ephemera – the flags, fans, trinkets and tat sold or distributed for free at everything from minor marketing campaigns to major sporting events.

Plastic, with its ability to monumentalise the mediocre and provide majesty to the mundane, was absolutely at the centre of all of this.

Japan, reassuring itself that all this plastic was both desirable and necessary, rose to become the second-biggest per capita consumer of single-use plastic after the US – a statistic, note analysts, that does not take account of the enormous volumes of trinket-type plastic that fall into the category of notionally disposable but made so well they are likely to be hoarded.

Japan’s very high claimed levels of plastic recycling conceal the fact that the majority is “thermally recycled”, which means burned.

Somewhere in all of this, Japan suppressed two important perspectives: that all this is horrendously wasteful and that the addiction brings with it a vulnerability to external shocks.

The phenomena that have been triggered in these early months of the Iran war set up a possible moment of reconsideration by Japan, as it contemplates not the end of this crisis but the start of whatever the next one might be.

As the former executive of one of Japan’s biggest consumer products companies put it: “Everything will find Japan and pull it back to plastic when Hormuz reopens. This is a chance to be standing somewhere else when that happens.”

FINANCIAL TIMES