The corporate world is losing its grip on cyber risk

The Lloyd’s of London insurance market prides itself on being able to put a price on anything — from Tina Turner’s legs or Bruce Springsteen’s vocal cords, to the risk that a bounty hunter might claim the reward from Cutty Sark Whisky in the 1970s for capturing the Loch Ness monster.

But from the end of March, there will be something it will not price: systemic cyber risk, or the type of major, catastrophic disruption caused by state-backed cyber warfare. In one sense, this is not surprising. Insurance policies typically exclude acts of war. Russia’s NotPetya attack on Ukraine in 2017 showed how state-backed cyber assaults can surpass traditional definitions of armed conflict and overspill their sovereign target to hit global businesses. It caused an estimated US$10 billion (S$13 billion) in damages and years of wrangling between companies like pharma group Merck and snack maker Mondelez and their insurers.