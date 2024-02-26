The Chinese diaspora: Caught in the tangle of Australia-China ties

The fates of two Chinese-Australians detained by Beijing highlight the complex interplay of geopolitics and loyalties that the Chinese-Australian community finds itself in.

Jonathan Pearlman
For The Straits Times
Yang Hengjun’s case had been closely watched in Australia, which saw his fate as one of the last significant obstacles to a further improvement in relations. PHOTO: YANG HENGJUN/X
Updated
Feb 26, 2024, 05:02 AM
Published
Feb 26, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY – In November 2023, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a landmark trip to China, marking an apparent end to a recent era of dismal ties between the two countries. But the elation was short-lived. On Feb 5, 2024, it emerged that a court in Beijing had delivered a suspended death sentence to Yang Hengjun, a Chinese-Australian pro-democracy writer and former Chinese official, on espionage charges.

Yang’s case had been closely watched in Australia, which saw his fate as one of the last significant obstacles to a further improvement in relations. Hopes for Yang’s prospects had been raised in 2023 by the release from a Chinese prison of Chinese-Australian journalist Cheng Lei, whose joyous return to her family in Australia made news across the country.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top