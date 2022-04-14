The Chinese companies trying to buy strategic islands

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Three years ago, Mr Xu Changyu made his first attempt to get his hands on an island in the South Pacific. The vice-president of China Sam Enterprise Group quietly negotiated a 75-year lease on Tulagi, an islet with a natural deep-water harbour in the Solomon Islands.

The deal was blocked after the attorney-general declared it unlawful, but not without triggering suspicion among the public and the country's traditional Western allies that China was looking to build a military base in a spot that once hosted the British, Japanese and American navies.