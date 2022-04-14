The Chinese companies trying to buy strategic islands

Small businesses from China have scoured the globe for important strips of land. Some say they are a front for Beijing, others say this is too simplistic or outright wrong.

Kathrin Hille
The Philippine Coast Guard monitoring Chinese vessels at Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea in April last year. PHOTO: EPA–EFE
Updated
Published
1 min ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Three years ago, Mr Xu Changyu made his first attempt to get his hands on an island in the South Pacific. The vice-president of China Sam Enterprise Group quietly negotiated a 75-year lease on Tulagi, an islet with a natural deep-water harbour in the Solomon Islands.

The deal was blocked after the attorney-general declared it unlawful, but not without triggering suspicion among the public and the country's traditional Western allies that China was looking to build a military base in a spot that once hosted the British, Japanese and American navies.

