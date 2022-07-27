The China Asians want

China's list of challenges is long and relates to not only domestic conditions. The external environment is also unfavourable, including the turbulent global economy and rising energy and food costs. Additionally, and particularly, is the fallout from contested supply chains and technology, trade and investment stemming from Sino-US tensions.

Opinion in the West overall towards China has turned negative, even among governments in Europe that once openly welcomed it. As the war in Ukraine continues, the narrative is not only that Russia is the aggressor but also that China is its friend "without limits" and possible enabler.