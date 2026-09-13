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The cautionary lesson from Finland on PISA scores

A system once held up as a model for others has not held up well.

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Pupils at Lauttasaari Primary School in Helsinki, Finland. The Finnish model prizes flexibility and autonomy for pupils and “transferable skills” like critical thinking while placing less emphasis on core subjects and standardised testing or performance rankings.

PHOTO: ST FILE

John Burn-Murdoch

When the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) study of teenage reading, mathematics and science abilities around the world showed a marked drop in 2022, many hoped this was a short-term hit from pandemic learning disruptions. The 2025 figures published a few days ago showed the opposite: a steepening of the decline.

All told, the results show 15-year-olds in high-income countries today are roughly one and a half years behind their 2015 counterparts in terms of literacy, knowledge and reasoning skills.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.