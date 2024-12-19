Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

The business of nicknames

When they help brands and employees. And when they hurt.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Even if a nickname is meant as a mark of affection, it matters who coins it.

Even if a nickname is meant as a mark of affection, it matters who coins it.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

The Economist

Follow topic:

The Can of Ham cannot find a buyer. It may be hard to see the Gherkin because the Walkie-Talkie and the Cheesegrater get in the way.

London’s skyline is made of glass, steel and nicknames. Sometimes these names start out as criticism: the city’s tallest building got its name when it was described as a “shard of glass through the heart of historic London” by a heritage group. But in time, they denote familiarity and, often, affection.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.