The business of nicknames

When they help brands and employees. And when they hurt.

Even if a nickname is meant as a mark of affection, it matters who coins it.

The Can of Ham cannot find a buyer. It may be hard to see the Gherkin because the Walkie-Talkie and the Cheesegrater get in the way.

London’s skyline is made of glass, steel and nicknames. Sometimes these names start out as criticism: the city’s tallest building got its name when it was described as a “shard of glass through the heart of historic London” by a heritage group. But in time, they denote familiarity and, often, affection.