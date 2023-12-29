The business case for looking after staff’s mental health

As 2024 approaches and the Covid-19 lockdowns recede further into memory, companies everywhere are trying to establish a new normal. Some top Wall Street firms have opted for five full days back in the office. Others see a competitive advantage in offering permanent teleworking, or a careful hybrid of the two.

But some changes to workplace culture will not go away. A decades-long shift in the way employers and employees interact has accelerated. Workers who once kept their personal struggles with stress, depression and anxiety under wraps now feel much more comfortable sharing these struggles and seeking help.