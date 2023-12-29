The business case for looking after staff’s mental health

Banks now see that offering support to those struggling is a good way to woo and retain workers.

Brooke Masters

Demands for workplace support are still rising, and many employers are starting to see such offerings as a way to woo and retain workers. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

As 2024 approaches and the Covid-19 lockdowns recede further into memory, companies everywhere are trying to establish a new normal. Some top Wall Street firms have opted for five full days back in the office. Others see a competitive advantage in offering permanent teleworking, or a careful hybrid of the two.

But some changes to workplace culture will not go away. A decades-long shift in the way employers and employees interact has accelerated. Workers who once kept their personal struggles with stress, depression and anxiety under wraps now feel much more comfortable sharing these struggles and seeking help.

