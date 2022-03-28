The Budget is Singapore's plan to pay for today's needs while saving for the future

Parents in Singapore set aside a sizeable 20 per cent of their income to save for their children's future and pay for their education, a survey found.
The results of the poll, conducted by insurer AIA last year, are probably not surprising to many.
