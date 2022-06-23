The big mistakes of the anti-globalisers

From treating trade as optional to overstating the merits of self-sufficiency, these are errors to avoid as we head into a new world.

Martin Wolf
A container ship at dock last week at Riga Free Port in Latvia, a nation of under two million that joined the EU in 2004. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Published
June 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Globalisation is not dead. It may not even be dying. But it is changing. In the process, the institutions that shape it, notably the World Trade Organisation (WTO), are being forced to change, too. We are moving towards a different and far more difficult world. But, in setting our new course, we need to avoid some mistakes. Here are seven:

1. The first is to focus attention only on trade. As Mr Maurice Obstfeld, former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has noted, today's fluid global capital markets have generated waves of financial crises, while bringing little evident benefit. Insufficient attention is paid to this reality, largely because the interests in favour of free capital flows are so powerful while their economic impact is so hard for most people to understand.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top